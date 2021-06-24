Madhya Pradesh CM pays obeisance on Sant Kabir Jayanti

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Kabir Das ji at his residence today, remembering him on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan tweeted and said that respects on the birth anniversary of the great poet and saint Kabirdas ji, who taught the true lesson of humanity through his unique compositions and couplets. The creations of Kabir Das ji will forever keep people moving on the path of success by providing them the vision of the truth of life.



Kabir Das, the great saint and spiritual poet of India, was born in the year 1440. He lived a balanced life of a simple family man and a saint. He received education from Ramanand ji. He emerged as a great promoter of devotion to God in the Bhakti era of Hindi literature. His writings influenced the Bhakti movement of Hindi region to a deep level. His writings are also found in the Adi Granth of the Sikhs. He believed in one supreme God. He condemned the evils, rituals, superstitions spread in the society and also strongly criticized the social evils. The religious sect called Kabir Panth is based on his teachings.

Related