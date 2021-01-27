Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists National Flag at R-Day function

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag at the Union Territory level function on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, here at the Maulana Azad Stadium this morning.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past.

Motorcycle Acrobatics displayed by J&K Police, besides Youth displaying various musical performances, cultural and sports activities were the main attractions of the programme. Scores of students from various schools presenting a cultural spectacle based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir marked the day.

The smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF,SSB, women contingents of the JKAP, JKAP/IRP, J&K Police, Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, ex-Servicemen, NCC Boys and Girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides (Girls & Boys) , Boys and Girls from various schools and Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and scores of Boys and Girls Schools participated in the Parade.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor laid wreath at Police Martyrs Memorial and Balidan Stambh. He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the country. “We are eternally indebted to our men in uniform for their supreme sacrifices towards ensuring integrity and sovereignty of India”, said the Lt Governor.

Besides the First Lady, the colourful celebrations of Republic Day filled with patriotic ethos was witnessed by Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court; State Election Commissioner; Advisors to the Lt Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; Members of Parliament; Chief Secretary; DGP; elected representatives of ULBs and PRIs; former Legislators; senior Civil, Police and Army officers; political and social ac