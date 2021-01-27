Jammu and Kashmir reports 74 new positive cases, 121124 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 74 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 23 from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 124157. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 54 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 21 from Jammu Division and 33 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 124157 positive cases, 1103 are Active Positive, 121124 have recovered and 1930 have died; 719 in Jammu division and 1211 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4444236 test results available, 4320079 samples have been tested as negative till 26th January, 2021.

Till date 1089360 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34929 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1103 in isolation and 96611 in home surveillance. Besides, 954787 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26077 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 285 Active Positive, 25338 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 454 deaths; Baramulla has 8088 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 47 Active Positive, 7868 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 173 deaths; Budgam reported 7754 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 51 active positive cases, 7586 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 117 deaths; Pulwama has 5703 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 63 Active Positive, 5552 recovered and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5646 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 36 Active Positive, 5515 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 95 deaths; Anantnag district has 4881 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 51 Active Positive, 4746 recovered, 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4687 positive cases with 22 Active Positive and 4604 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4598 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 69 Active Positive, 4483 recoveries and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2690 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 31 Active Positive, 2605 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2564 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 34 active positive cases, 2491 recoveries and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24909 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 267 active positive cases, 24272 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 370 deaths; Udhampur has 4196 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) 25 active positive cases, 4114 recovered and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3867 positive cases with 05 active positive, 3807 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3428 positive cases with 03 Active positive, 3361 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3253 positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 3199 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2731 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2708 recoveries; 22 deaths; Samba has 2826 positive cases with 75 active positive cases, 2711 recoveries and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2490 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 28 active positive, 2438 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2131 positive cases with 02 active positive, 2108 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1638 positive (including 01 cases reported today) with 05 active positive cases, 1618 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 124157 positive cases in J&K, 11574 have been reported as travelers while 112583 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1165 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 115 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2123 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 134 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3288 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 249 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.81 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.