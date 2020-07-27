Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurates Bahu-Mahamaya section of Jammu Ropeway

Jammu: In a major boost to tourism sector in Jammu region, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today inaugurated the much-awaited cable car project between Bahu and Mahamaya temples, in the presence of Sh. Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Shamsher Singh Manhas, MP; Sh. Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary.

The Lt Governor and the First Lady Dr. Smita Murmu, took the maiden ride of the cable car after the inaugural function. He hailed the project and hoped that the service would become a major highlight of Jammu city. On spot directions were issued by the Lt Governor to keep the service free for general public for first 15 days of operation. He also called for constructing a gaming zone for kids and keeping special concessional rates for students and senior citizens.

Managing Director, Cable Car Corporation, Majid KA Drabu briefed the Lt Governor about the details about the project. The inaugurated section has been built at the cost of Rs. 33.65cr and hosts facilities such as restaurant, walkways, lawns, gender based public conveniences, park at Mahamaya, ample parking space at Bahu, wooden decks etc. The Lt Governor directed the officers to immediately formulate a SOP for periodic maintenance of the machinery.

Operationalisation of Jammu Ropeway will boost the pilgrimage tourism as it connects the three major temples of Jammu city; the Jamvant Gufa (Peerkho Temple), Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple and will provide recreational facility to Jammuites which was long pending aspiration of people.

Among others who graced the inauguration included Mayor JMC, Sh. Chander Mohan Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh. Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Mayor JMC, Smt. Poornima Sharma; members of the technical committee and senior officers of civil administration and police.

Related

comments