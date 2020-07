Bhopal: Owing to corona infection, virtual cabinet meeting will be held first time in the state on July 28. The members of the cabinet will be able to attend the cabinet meeting from any place through video conferencing.

Trial run to be held at 9.30 a.m.

The trial run of the virtual cabinet meeting will be held at 9.30 a.m. on July 28. The members of the cabinet have been completely apprised of the virtual cabinet meeting.

