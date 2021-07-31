Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Chawla takes over as Director General of Artillery

New Delhi : Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Chawla, AVSM will assume the appointment of the Director General of Artillery on 01 August 2021. He takes over the appointment from Lt Gen K Ravi Prasad, PVSM, VSM who superannuated on 31 July 2021 after completing thirty nine years of distinguished service in the Army.

The General officer is an alumnus of St Thomas High School, Dehradun and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into a Field Regiment of Artillery in June 1984 and has served across a wide spectrum of terrain profiles and tenanted a host of command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded an Artillery Regiment both in the Western and Eastern sectors. He has commanded an Artillery Brigade on the Line of Control and later an Artillery Division in the Western Theatre.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, College of Defence Management Secunderabad and National Defence College New Delhi, he has held prestigious staff appointments at the Military Secretary branch, erstwhile Perspective (now Strategic) Planning directorate, Infantry Division in the Northern sector and finally at the Financial Planning branch, where he was the Director General. He has been an instructor in the School of Artillery Deolali and College of Defence Management Secunderabad, apart from tenanting a staff appointment at the Defence Services Staff College Wellington.

The General officer served as a Military Observer at the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL). His civil qualifications include dual Master degree in Defence & Strategic Studies and Weapon Systems and a Master of Philosophy degree in Defence and Strategic Studies.