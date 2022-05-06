Low pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea to form depression on May 7, landfall off Andhra-Odisha coast likely on May 10

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department , Bhubaneswar of the Indian Meteorological Department today informs that the low pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning may intensify into a depression on May 7 and subsequently turn into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 8.

According to the IMD forecast, “The Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by 7th May evening and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May evening. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards & reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra­Odisha coasts by 10th May.”