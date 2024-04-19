Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 1 of polls begins on 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

New Delhi: Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Election 2024 begins on 102 seats across 21 states and UTs. Over 16 crore voters would exercise their franchise on April 19 as the 2024 general election, the world’s biggest festival of democracy, kicks off with 102 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first phase. 102 Seats in the contest today in UP, MP, Assam, Uttarkhand, Maha, Bihar, WB, Manipur, Meghalya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Chg, JK, A&N, Lakshadweep & Puduchery.