Lockdown extended in #Maharashtra till May 31 to contain the virus spread

Mumbai: Government of Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment of COVID19. In a notification issued Sunday noon, the Maharashtra government said that the state is extending the lockdown in a bid to contain the virus spread.

State govt issues orders. Same red, orange and green zone rules will apply as before. Calibrated phase wise lifting/relaxation of lockdown orders to be issued in due course.

🚨Update🚨 Lockdown extension in the entire State of Maharashtra till midnight of 31st May 2020 pic.twitter.com/DLQbxMEizZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2020

