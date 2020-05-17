Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA to create additional job

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media to announce the fifth and the final tranche of the stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. In the last 4 days, the finance minister has announced a series of initiatives taken by the government to ease the path ahead as country reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to generate more jobs in the rural parts of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Addressing her fifth press conference in as many days, the minister said that this additional amount will be over and above the budget estimate of Rs 61,000 crore.

She said that this step by the government will help the labourers during the monsoon season and boost the rural economy through higher production. “Since many have gone back to their villages”, they might face job loss and so, “if they enroll, they can get jobs” under the scheme, Nirmala Sitharaman said. “This will help generate 300 more person days,” Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, added.

To provide a fillip to employment, Government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS; move will help generate nearly 300 crore person days in total #AatmaNirbharApnaBharat pic.twitter.com/W8boBVZaBy — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 17, 2020

Related

comments