LG Presents Wise Heating for a Warm, Energy-Efficient Winter

A warm, comfortable home is essential for enduring the harsh, Northern hemisphere winter. But cranking up the heat during the coldest months of the year does come at a cost, harming the planet by increasing carbon emissions and hitting home owners with some hefty energy bills. That’s why heating solutions such as LG’s air-to-water heat pumps are a wise choice; delivering next-level efficiency and a more eco-conscious performance to keep you cozy indoors when it’s too frigid to go out.

Here’s how installing a heat pump at home can help you enjoy a warm, energy-efficient winter.

The Perfect Energy-Saving Heater for Your Home

Offering numerous advantages over conventional heating solutions, heat pump systems can meet all of your space and floor heating needs and ensure a reliable supply of hot water, all winter long. A properly installed heat pump with a capacity suitable for the size or your space can consistently maintain the set temperature while generating fewer carbon emissions compared to an oil or gas boiler. What’s more, according to the German Heat Pump Association, heat pumps designed to operate using renewable energy sources can even help households to achieve carbon neutrality.

LG offers benefits for different types of buildings with both split and monobloc heat pump solutions,1 such as those in the highly efficient LG Therma V R32 series. Boasting an A+++ energy rating in space heating with a Leaving Water Temperature (LWT) of 35 degrees Celsius,2 LG Therma V can provide year-around hot water supply as well as heating and cooling for the whole house. Even when the temperature dips down to negative 7 degrees Celsius outside, it still delivers powerful heating at an impressive 100 percent of capacity.3

LG Therma V also features Seasonal Auto Mode – which enables it to automatically adjust performance in accordance with the temperature outdoors – and can heat water to a piping-hot temperature of 80 degrees Celsius.4 By installing an efficient heating system, you can make your home a warm, comfy oasis without consuming large amounts of electricity, thereby cutting energy costs and shrinking your energy footprint at the same time.

Smart Temperature Management

All LG Therma V solutions come with a remote control, while several models feature an integrated control panel where you can easily view a range of operational information – such as current mode and indoor temperature – and change settings as needed. The company’s solutions can also be remotely controlled from the LG ThinQ app, so you can have the perfect temperature awaiting you after a hard day at the office or make sure the heating is set to low when you’re away on vacation.

Enjoy a warmer winter at home this year, and every year, with a convenient, efficient heating system that’s better for the planet and for your wallet.