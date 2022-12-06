Nitin Gadkari says 14.93 Km project of 4-Lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in Nagaland will be completed this year

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets said the 14.93 Km project of 4-Lane from Dimapur to Kohima Road (Package-I) in the state of Nagaland will be completed this year. He said the investment in this project is of Rs. 387 Crore.

Shri Gadkari said the project will not only provide better connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur but also reduce the travel time to a great extent. He said under the leadership of Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi we work with a vision to provide the best road infrastructure in the country.