LG Introduces its Innovative Smart Mobility and 6G Tech at IEEE ICC

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a diverse range of innovative, new mobility technologies, including connected vehicle solutions leveraging 6G and AI, at the IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC) 2022. Open from May 16-20 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea, this year’s ICC adopts the theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity for Smart World’ and features a hybrid format combining physical exhibits and in-person attendance with virtual content and online participation.

One of the IEEE Communications Society’s two flagship conferences, ICC typically attracts around 2,000 attendees from over 70 countries. The annual event offers exciting keynotes and robust technical paper sessions as well as informative and engaging tutorials, workshops and industry discussions.

In keeping with ICC 2022’s intelligent connectivity theme, LG is showcasing its OMNIPOD concept car; a fully autonomous, connected vehicle that can act as an extension of one’s living or workspace. LG OMNIPOD employs the unique, floor-to-ceiling Meta-environment Screen and a host of other advanced technologies to adapt to passengers’ unique needs. Able to serve as practically any kind of space, from an office or recording studio to a video-editing workroom or even a lounge, the OMNIPOD is a future mobility solution that completely reimagines the in-vehicle experience.

Additionally, LG is displaying its world-class 6G communications technologies, including Full Duplex Radio transmission and reception tech that maximizes frequency efficiency, and a power amplifier device, jointly developed with the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI), for the wireless transmission and reception of 6G THz data. The company is also demonstrating its Soft V2X (with V2X standing for “vehicle to everything”) smartphone solution, which enables a vehicle to communicate in real-time with nearby vehicles, pedestrians and infrastructure to create a safer driving environment. The company is also presenting its on-device AI chip, which can be applied to various home appliances providing a smart life experience.

“As the automotive industry is transitioning to a software-enabled ecosystem, LG is proactively developing next-generation technologies,” said Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO at LG Electronics. “Based on its advanced 6G and AI tech, LG will continue to strengthen its capabilities in various fields such as 6G communications, smart mobility, metaverse and robotics to take the customer experience to new heights.”

Named an IEEE Fellow last year in recognition of his research achievements and expertise in the field of communications, the CTO will be delivering a keynote titled ‘Technology Advances in Connectivity and Software Defined Architecture for Smart Mobility’ at ICC on May 17. Mr. Kim will introduce the company’s direction regarding the transition to the software defined vehicle (SDV), as well as its latest solutions and services based on SDV and smart mobility technology.