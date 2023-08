Bhubaneswar: Legendary poet Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra no more; he passes away at the age of 95 . He passed away this evening. He was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for the last couple of days.

He was the first Indian poet to win the Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry. He authored popular collections such as ‘A Rain of Rites’ and ‘Life Signs’, which are regarded as classics in modern Indian English literature