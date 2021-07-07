Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. Dilip Kumar was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related “medical issues”.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar.