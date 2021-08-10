Legal Metrology Office issued 183 notices to e-commerce entities for violation of mandatory declaration regarding Country of Origin

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 under the Legal Metrology Act 2009 provides, in the case of imported products, for mandatory declaration of country of origin, on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions. Further, the Legal Metrology Act 2009 provides for penal provisions in case of violations and also authorises the State Governments to take action thereon. The Legal Metrology Office of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued 183 notices in the last 12 months to e- commerce entities for violation of provisions pertaining to Country of Origin.

