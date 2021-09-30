Leadership Change at L V Prasad Eye Institute Dr Prashant Garg to succeed Dr Gullapalli N Rao

Bhubaneswar : L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is pleased to announce that Dr Prashant Garg will be the Executive Chair of L V Prasad Eye Institute, succeeding Dr Gullapalli N Rao. Dr Garg took over this new responsibility on 1 October 2021.

With a vision to provide excellent and equitable comprehensive eye care services to all those in need, Dr Gullapalli N Rao founded L V Prasad Eye Institute in 1987 as a public spirited, private, not-for-profit eye health institute. Over the past three decades under the stellar leadership of Dr Rao, LVPEI has served over 32.11 million (3 crore 21 lakh people), over 50% of them entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care. An internationally acclaimed ophthalmologist and a recipient of several prestigious awards, recognitions and leadership positions, Dr Rao said “I pass on the mantle to my successor, Prashant Garg, secure in the feeling that he will take LVPEI to newer heights. I am confident that LVPEI will continue to expand its services, reach the unreached, impact many more lives and stand strong to its mission of providing equitable eye care to all. I wish him and the team all the very best.”Dr Gullapalli N Rao will continue to be a mentor to LVPEI.

Dr Prashant Garg is an internationally renowned leader in corneal infections, anti-microbial resistance and eye banking. A recipient of numerous prestigious awards, both national and international, he is on the boards of several international organizations, societies and scientific journals. His association with LVPEI dates back to 1996 when he joined the Institute as a Cornea Fellow. In these 25 years, he has held several leadership positions in the organization including Director, Kallam Anji Reddy campus – the Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad; Director, Kode Venkatadri Chowdary campus in Vijayawada; Network Head of Eye Banking; and Head of Education. He also holds the Dr Paul Dubord Chair of Cornea.

With a strong publication record and with many research grants, Dr Garg is a consummate clinician-scientist. He has over 190 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals and has authored several book chapters. He has been invited faculty for prestigious international meetings and has delivered several named lectures.

“I feel both privileged and excited to take on this new role. With the invaluable support we receive from our patients, donors and supporters, and with the competent team that we have, I am confident that LVPEI will continue to expand its services, bring eye care closer to the doorsteps of the communities, provide vision rehabilitation, adapt newer technology innovations, pursue research in vision-threatening eye conditions, impart quality training, collaborate with partners nationally and globally and work towards eliminating avoidable blindness,” said Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute.