Leaders of G20 nations pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi along with the leaders of G20 member nations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Rajghat today. He underlined that Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide the collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi – the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.

As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.”