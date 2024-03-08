Launch of Digital Exhibition “Subhash Abhinandan”, based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose on 134th Foundation Day of National Archives of India

The National Archives of India is celebrating its 134th Foundation Day. On this occasion, a digital exhibition “Subhash Abhinandan”, based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose is being organized. This exhibition is based on documents available in the National Archives. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal will launch the exhibition on 11 March 2024 (Monday) 10:00 am at National Achieves of India Janpath Road, Opposite IGNCA, near Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s personal records are preserved in the National Archives of India and can be accessed on Netaji Portal (http://www.netajipapers.gov.in/) and Abhilekh-Patal (https://www.abhilekh-patal.in/jspui/). In these records, letters written by him, diary of his father Shri Janaki Nath Bose, documents of Azad Hind Fauj and many government documents related to him are available.

The exhibition comprises 16 sections covering the period from his birth to the present time. It provides a glimpse of his life through documents, showcasing significant items such as Janaki Nath Bose’s diary, his birth, his civil service examination results and more. The decades of struggle from 1920 to 1940 are well documented, offering insights into his speeches, his adventurous journey and the struggle of Azad Hind Fauj. Additionally, the exhibition addresses the award and deferral of the Bharat Ratna and the efforts made by the Ministry of Culture to honor Netaji. The following 16 panels discuss various aspects of his life: Birth, Prodigious Talent, Freedom Fighters-I, Freedom Fighters-II, Freedom Fighters-III, International Activities, Articles and Speech-I, Articles and Speeches-II, Courageous Journey, Azad Hind Fauj (Senapati)-I, Azad Hind Fauj (Rani Jhansi Regiment)-II, Azad Hind Fauj (Decoration)-III, Delhi Chalo, Ek Rahasya (A Mystery), Bharat Ratna and efforts by everyone. This exhibition offers a unique experience and also available in virtual reality.

The National Archives of India is an Attached Office under the Ministry of Culture. It was established on 11 March 1891 at Kolkata (Calcutta) as the Imperial Record Department. Following the transfer of the capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the present building of the National Archives of India was constructed in 1926 which was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens. The transfer of all records from Calcutta to New Delhi was completed in 1937. The National Archives of India is also the nodal agency for the implementation of the Public Records Act, 1993 and Public Record Rules, 1997.

National Archives of India has at present in its repositories a collection of over 34.00 cr. pages of Public Records, which include files, volumes, maps, bills assented to by the President of India, treaties, rare manuscripts, oriental records, private papers, cartographic records, important collection of Gazettes and Gazetteers, Census records, assembly and parliament debates, proscribed literature, travel accounts etc. A major chunk of Oriental records is in Sanskrit, Persian and Odia.