Lakhs of people gathered at Basantpur Durbar Square to celebrate #Holi in #Kathmandu.

Holi festival indicates the start of spring in Nepal. Holi festival is Fagu Purnima. Nepalese celebrate Holi in Falgun month (Feb-March) i.e. 11th month of Nepali calendar on day of full moon. Holi, also known as “Phagu Purnima,” has become one of the most loved festivals in the Nepalese community.