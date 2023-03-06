MCL smashes coal production records in 2022-23

Sambalpur : Continuing with its record-breaking spree, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has surpassed its coal production target of 176 million tonnes (MCL) for financial year 2022-23, registering a growth of over 15 per cent.

Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), on Monday congratulated Area General Managers, Heads of Departments and their teams for putting in untiring efforts to scale the steep target of 176 MT coal production and dispatch for 2022-23.

Addressing the General Managers’ Coordination Meeting for the month of March 2023, the CMD appreciated the team effort for achieving the target 27 days ahead of schedule respectively.

Meanwhile, the functional directors of MCL, including Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri Jugal Kumar Borah, Director (Technical) and Shri Ajit Kumar Behura, Director (Finance) also congratulated the Team MCL for concerted efforts and achieving all the assigned goals well before schedule.