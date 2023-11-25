KISS-DU Celebrates 3rd Convocation: Governors of Odisha & Chhattisgarh Grace the Occasion

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, celebrated its third annual convocation on 25th November 2023, in which 302 students including five Ph.D. scholars received their degrees. A galaxy of luminaries adorned the event, including Shri Raghubar Das, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha; Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, Hon’ble Governor of Chhattisgarh; Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Govt. of India & Former CEO, NITI Aayog; and Dr. Ricky G. Kej, Internationally Renowned Indian Music Composer & Three-time Grammy Award Winner.

The University conferred Honoris Causa Degrees of D.Litt. upon three distinguished personalities from different walks of life – Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan; His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President & Spiritual Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh; and Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore & Chairman, Board of Elevandi, Singapore.

Addressing the gathering Shri Raghubar Das said, “Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS has proved that no work is impossible if one has determination. KISS students have made Odisha proud time and again in the fields of academic achievements and sports”. Congratulating the degree recipients, he said, youth power is India’s advantage today. They have ideas and innovation, are bold to take risks, and possess can do spirit, he added.

KISS is a praiseworthy initiative by Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the empowerment of tribal people, stated Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan. As conscious and educated citizens, you have the responsibility to ensure that even the poor and those living on the margins get benefits of equality before the law and other constitutional provisions, he told the graduates.

“I have visited many academic institutions in India and abroad, but have not seen institutions like KIIT & KISS anywhere”, stated Shri Amitabh Kant in his convocation address. KISS is an inspirational institution, he said, while congratulating Dr. Samanta for his efforts. Demographic advantage, thriving democracy, rapid digitization, and focus on the environment place India favourably to achieve rapid growth and progress, Shri Kant affirmed. The country is now the 5th largest economy globally, and on track to become the 3rd largest economy by 2027 – 28.

The planet is facing a serious environmental crisis and the only way to make a difference is to change ourselves, insisted Dr. Ricky G. Kej in his address.

Expressing gratitude to the KISS-DU for honouring him with the Honoris Causa Degree, His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji said that it is heartening to see that 11 of the 15 medal recipients are girls. This is a symbol of the new Bharat, he said. “Through his struggles in early life, Dr. Samanta has realized that life is not about ‘having more’ but about ‘being more’. He has given wings to your dreams to take off, and his commitment is admirable”, he told the graduates. In his acceptance speech, Mr. Sopnendu Mohanty advised students to master the art of survival and develop academic and professional competencies for success.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS gave welcome address while Dr. P. K. Routray, Registrar KISS DU proposed vote of thanks. Satya S. Tripathi, Chancellor, KISS-DU presided over the convocation and Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, VC, presented the annual report.

Tilottama Sabar, School of Indigenous Knowledge, Science & Technology won the Founder’s Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA. Also, Chancellor’s Gold Medal and Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medal were presented to meritorious students for their outstanding academic performance