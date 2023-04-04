His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (April 4, 2023).

Welcoming His Majestyto India, the President said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close partnership at all levels, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. She added that India deeply values multi-faceted and unique partnership with Bhutan. She said that as Bhutan’s largest development partner, India is proud to support projects in Bhutan in sectors like health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, digitization and skill development. She assured that India’s development partnership would continue to be guided by the priorities and aspirations of Bhutan.

The President noted that this year Bhutan is set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and embark on the path towards becoming a high income economy. She said that India would remain a reliable partner of Bhutan on this journey.

The President noted that India and Bhutan have been also collaborating on the fin-tech, start-up and emerging technology fronts. She said that two countries should expand the ambit of this collaboration to properly utilize the energy and potential of our youth.