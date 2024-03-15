KIIT University Student Shriyanka Sadangi from Odisha wins Silver Medal today in 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at International Grand Prix in Poland.

Ms. Shriyanka Sadangi, ace International Shooter from Odisha & PHD Student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar won the Silver Medal today in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at International Shooting Grand Prix in Poland. Prior to this she had grabbed India’s 13th Paris Olympics quota in shooting in October 2023. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support & guidance.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated Shriyanka on winning the Silver Medal and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.