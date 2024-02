KIIT University Overall Champion with 8 Champions & 5 Runners Up Trophies in the Odisha State Level Inter University Sports Meet at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Level Inter University Sports and Games Competition 2023-24 is organized by Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack from 6th to 13th February, 2024. The events include outdoor games like Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Basketball, Kabaddi, Hockey, Cricket, Football and indoor games like Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess, Carom & Word Games. A total of 37 Universities which includes all Public & Private Universities of the State are participating in this mega sports meet.

KIIT University players have performed excellently in the sports competitions by winning 8 nos Champions & 5 nos Runners Up Trophies to emerge as the overall Champions followed by Utkal University with 7 Champions & 7 Runners Up Trophies.

KIIT University Volleyball Men Champion Team photo is attached for reference.

CHESS

MEN

Fakira Majhi – KIIT University (Champion) Tusharkant Sahu – Maa Manikeswari University (Runners Up)

WOMEN

Pratyusha Priyadarshini – KIIT University (Champion) Diptimayee Sahoo – Utkal University (Runners Up)

BADMINTON

MEN SINGLES

Debadatta Banua – Maa Manikeswari University (Champion) Arrav Das – KIIT University (Runners Up)

MEN DOUBLES

Saroj Bhoi & Ram Shankar Mallik – Sambalpur University (Champion) Anubhab Sahoo & Dhabaleshwar Meher – RavenshawUniversity (Runners Up)

WOMEN SINGLES

Sruti Swain – KIIT University (Champion) Mansha Mishra – Utkal University (Runners Up)

WOMEN DOUBLES

Anuja Das Mohapatra & Harshita Rout – KIIT University (Champion) Lopamudra Dalei & Razia Sultan – Utkal University (Runners Up)

TABLE TENNIS

MEN SINGLES

Saheel Suman Bhuyan – Odisha University of Technology and Research (Champion) Ankur Biswal – CV Raman University (Runners Up)

WOMEN SINGLES

Sushree Pattanayak – Utkal University (Champion) Sikriti Bhagat – Ramadevi University (Runners Up)

CARROM

MEN

Soumya Ranjan Tripathy – Maa Manikeswari University (Champion) Amiya Prasad Barik – Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar (Runners Up)

WOMEN

Lopita Mahanand – Maa Manikeswari University (Champion) Subhalaxmi Sahoo – Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (Runners Up)

WORD GAME

MEN

Aurobin Rath – Ravenshaw University (Champion) Shaswata Sekhar Baral – Madhusudan Law University (Runners Up)

WOMEN

Itishree Sahoo – Ravenshaw University (Champion) Supriya Malik – DRIEMS University (Runners Up)

KHO – KHO

MEN

KIIT University – Champion RavenshawUniversity – Runners Up

WOMEN

Utkal University, Bhubaneswar – Champion Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar – Runners Up

VOLLEYBALL

MEN

KIIT University – Champion Utkal University – Runners Up

WOMEN

KIIT University – Champion Utkal University – Runners Up

HOCKEY

MEN

Utkal University – Champion Sambalpur University – Runners Up

WOMEN

Sambalpur University– Champion KIIT University – Runners Up

BASKETBALL

MEN

Utkal University KIIT University

WOMEN

Utkal University KIIT University

CRICKET

MEN

Utkal University Fakir Mohan University, Balasore

WOMEN

KIIT University Utkal University

KABADDI

MEN

Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidayalaya, Puri Berhampur University

WOMEN

Berhampur University KIIT University

FOOTBALL

MEN

Sambalpur University – Champion Utkal University – Runners Up

WOMEN

Utkal University – Champion Sambalpur University – Runners Up

All the players of KIIT thanked Prof. Samanta for his constant support & guidance in their journey of sports.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the players of KIIT University on emerging as overall Champions. He also thanked Higher Education Department and Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for organizing this State Level University Sports Meet which is an excellent platform for university students to showcase their sporting skills.