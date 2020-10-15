Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched, boasts more adventurous & distinctive design

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, today launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at an exciting price of INR 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive. This edition of the Seltos comes equipped with Remote Engine Start for Manual Transmission; also, the length of this car is increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours: one monotone Aurora Black Pearl colour, and three dual tone colour schemes – Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, powerful engine options and addictive performance set new benchmarks and redefined the mid-SUV segment. Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success. Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”

Kia Seltos has been a significant product which altered the way automotive design is perceived in India. To celebrate the design prowess of the Seltos, the Anniversary Edition comes with Tusk Shape Front Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Raven Black Rear Skid Plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, Tangerine Dual Muffler Design, Side Sill with tangerine inserts & Seltos Logo, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels and Tangerine Centre Wheel Cap giving it a rugged and adventurous appearance, highlighting its badass nature.

The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos is accentuated with Black One tone interiors and the Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern gives this car a sturdier look from inside as well. On the exterior, the Seltos Anniversary Edition gets an increase in length by 60 mm compared to the regular Seltos and this adds to the robust character of the vehicle. Additionally, the proud owners of this special edition Seltos will be able to flaunt this exclusive car as it also sports a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ Badge at the rear. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engines – a versatile Smartstream Petrol 1.5 paired with six-speed manual and IVT transmissions, and an efficient Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT paired with a six-speed manual.

With the runaway success of the Seltos, Kia Motors India completely disrupted the Indian automobile industry. The company has introduced this special edition to celebrate the incredible achievement of the Seltos with several enhancements to the car. Kia Seltos has been a revolutionary product in terms of design and quality that transformed the mid SUV segment in the country with its class leading offering and category busting features. Kia Seltos has received a tremendous response from customers across the country and has marked 1 Lakh unit sales in less than a year’s time. Specifically made keeping in mind the needs of young-at-heart and tech-savvy customers in India, the Seltos has constantly been one of the top-selling mid-SUVs in the country delivering unparalleled customer delight.

Related

comments