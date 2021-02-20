Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh & MP witnesses an upsurge in Daily New Cases

New Delhi: India’s present active caseload now consists of 1.30% of India’s total Positive Cases. India’s total Active Caseload is pegged at 1,43,127 today. Some States are seeing an upsurge in daily new cases. There has been rise in daily cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala continues to report high number of daily new cases.

In last 7 days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.

In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state.

Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours.

Since, 13th Feb 2021, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in number of daily new cases. In last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.

The importance of adherence of COVID appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.

However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country. The cumulative national Positivity Rate has seen a consistent decline in last thirteen days. It presently stands at 5.22%.

A total of 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,28,479 HCWs (1st dose), 8,47,161 HCWs (2nd dose) and 35,39,564 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiariesvaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose TotalDoses 1 A&NIslands 4,453 895 5,348 2 AndhraPradesh 3,98,108 71,707 4,69,815 3 ArunachalPradesh 19,608 3,951 23,559 4 Assam 1,47,368 10,164 1,57,532 5 Bihar 5,15,363 35,070 5,50,433 6 Chandigarh 12,100 547 12,647 7 Chhattisgarh 3,30,446 16,104 3,46,550 8 Dadra&NagarHaveli 4,801 169 4,970 9 Daman&Diu 1,672 153 1,825 10 Delhi 2,72,322 12,978 2,85,300 11 Goa 14,386 634 15,020 12 Gujarat 8,19,060 37,597 8,56,657 13 Haryana 2,05,616 21,093 2,26,709 14 HimachalPradesh 92,702 71,322 1,64,024 15 Jammu&Kashmir 1,89,840 5,282 1,95,122 16 Jharkhand 2,46,213 10,522 2,56,735 17 Karnataka 5,29,968 99,452 6,29,420 18 Kerala 3,92,993 32,060 4,25,053 19 Ladakh 5,005 358 5,363 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 MadhyaPradesh 6,26,391 0 6,26,391 22 Maharashtra 8,31,921 28,465 8,60,386 23 Manipur 38,585 1,434 40,019 24 Meghalaya 22,285 616 22,901 25 Mizoram 14,428 2,206 16,634 26 Nagaland 20,603 3,419 24,022 27 Odisha 4,33,584 68,129 5,01,713 28 Puducherry 8,481 645 9,126 29 Punjab 1,20,015 9,455 1,29,470 30 Rajasthan 7,80,665 19,054 7,99,719 31 Sikkim 11,102 698 11,800 32 TamilNadu 3,24,537 25,746 3,50,283 33 Telangana 2,80,277 86,051 3,66,328 34 Tripura 81,042 11,134 92,176 35 UttarPradesh 10,66,290 85,752 11,52,042 36 Uttarakhand 1,29,221 6,231 1,35,452 37 WestBengal 6,09,987 40,989 6,50,976 38 Miscellaneous 2,64,796 26,964 2,91,760 Total 98,68,043 8,47,161 1,07,15,204

As on Day-35 of the vaccination drive (20th February, 2021), total 5,27,197 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 2,90,935 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,851 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,36,262 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

9 States have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).

A total of 1.06 Cr (1,06,67,741) people has recovered so far. 10,307 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate at 97.27% is amongst the highest in the world.

80.51% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,854 newly recovered cases. 2,159 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 467 in Tamil Nadu.

86.69% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,112. It is followed by Kerala with 4,505 while Tamil Nadu reported 448 new cases. Only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75.87% of total active cases.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N.

101 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 78.22% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (44). Kerala reported 15 deaths. Punjab has reported another 8 casualties.