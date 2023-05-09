Kerala High Court Grieves Over Boat Tragedy; Orders Filing Of Suo Moto Petition

Kerala High Court expresses shock over the boat tragedy in Tanur that claimed 22 lives and directs the Registry to file a suo moto writ petition in the public interest. A Division Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran has sought the details from the port officer in charge of the area.
