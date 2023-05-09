The Kerala Story: Supreme Court will hear appeal against Kerala High Court

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday 15th May an appeal against a Kerala High Court interim order refusing to stay the release of the controversial Sudipto Sen movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which claims to depict the ‘forced recruitment and conversion of young girls and women by the Islamic State’.



Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising chief justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.



This comes days after the Kerala HC declined to interfere, arguing the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.





