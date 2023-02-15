Jyotiraditya Scindia lays the foundation stone of Rewa Airport

The Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, today laid the foundation stone of Rewa Airport in Madhya Pradesh.

Rewa Airfield has a runway of 1400 meters with a small building of 150 sq. meters and 61.95 acres of land. It was owned by the State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government has handed over the existing airport to the Airport Authority of India for the revival and construction of facilities to operate 19-seater aircraft.

AAI has been awarded the work on 22.12.2022 which includes strengthening the existing runway along with the grading of runway strip area on either side of the runway, construction of RESA and construction of the terminal building of 750 sq. meters with peak hour capacity of 50 passengers.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Union Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is taking all steps for the all-around inclusive development of the country. Parivartan (Transformation) is connected to Parivahan (Transport). Therefore, it becomes our duty to provide air connectivity to the Rewa region and fulfil the aspiration of the people.

The Minister appreciated the state government for providing the required land and said that the airport with an expenditure of Rs 300 crores will be developed and operationalised soon.

Minister further said that in the 67 years after independence, there were only 74 operational airports in the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi, 74 additional airports have been operationalised in only 9 years and the number of operational airports in the country has doubled. The UDAN scheme has fulfilled the dream of the common citizen of India and one crore fifteen lakh people have flown under this scheme on subsided fares.

It has been mutually decided between the State Government and AAI that State Government would acquire additional land of 290 acres for making this airport suitable for ATR-72 operations. Out of 290 acres of land, 137 acres are required for VFR operations and 153 acres are required for IFR operations. The State Cabinet has already approved the proposal to acquire 246 acres of private land and approved the compensation of Rs. 206 cores towards payment to the landowners. The State Government is expected to soon approve the acquisition of the remaining land.

The occasion was also graced by Shri Girish Gautam , Speaker, Vidhan Sabha Madhya Pradesh, Shri Bisahu Lal Singh, Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Janardan Mishra, MP (LS) and Shri Rajendra Shukla, MLA and other dignitaries.