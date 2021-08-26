Jyotiraditya M. Scindia writes to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant for strengthening aviation Infrastructure in state

New Delhi : Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has written to the Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, requesting his personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state. AAI has embarked upon development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs. 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Scindia has drawn attention of Dr. Pramod Sawant on various issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to aviation sector in Goa. He mentioned that long back AAI had requested for 20.48 acres of land for construction of city side car parking and other infrastructural work at Goa Airport. Cost of acquisition was also paid by AAI to the State Government of Goa. However, notification for acquisition was issued by the State Government in respect of 15.50 acres only, out of which 9.23 acres is yet to be handed over to AAI.