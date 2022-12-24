JSW Steel Limited gets first Licence for “Hot-Rolled Mild Steel Sheet and Strip in Coil Form for Cold-Reduced Tinplate and Cold-Reduced Blackplate” from BIS Food and Packaging industries to benefit

New Delhi : BIS has granted an all India first Licence under product certification scheme for “Hot-Rolled Mild Steel Sheet and Strip in Coil Form for Cold-Reduced Tinplate and Cold-Reduced Blackplate” to M/s JSW Steel Limited at Geetapuram, Village – Dolvi Taluka- Pen, Raigad. This Indian Standard (IS 2385) is covered under mandatory certification as per Quality Control Orders issued by Government of India. This standard covers the requirements of Hot rolled mild steel sheets and Strips in coil form for production of Cold Reduced tinplate and cold reduced black plate. This hot rolled coil is further cold rolled and electrolytically coated with tin. It is primarily used in food industries for packaging.