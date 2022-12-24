MSEDCL Distribution Franchisee inaugurated at JNPA

New Delhi : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, has operationalised the first phase of the MSEDCL distribution franchisee on December 21, 2022, and commissioned Smart Street Lighting System at JNPA township. The distribution franchisee was inaugurated Chairman, JNPA, Sanjay Sethi, and Dy. Chairman, JNPA Unmesh Sharad Wagh, in the presence of all the JNPA HODs, and representatives from all the terminal operators at JNPA.

Highlighting the importance of the MSEDCL distribution franchisee at the JNPA, Shri Sanjay Sethi, in his address, stated that, JNPA is the first Major Port to become a Distribution Franchisee (DF) through MOU route with state Discom MSEDCL. This is one of the major achievements as it will enable the power consumers in the JNPA DF area to avail power supply from green energy sources.”

He added, “the commissioning of the GSM/RF based remotely controlled dimmable Smart Street Lighting System is a pilot project, which is another green exercise under the ministry’s initiative of the Maritime India Vision 2030.”

JNPA carried out electrical network modification work as per MSEDCL requirements and installed the smart metering at connection points. It includes BOT Operators and other HT consumers in the JNPA DF area are now direct consumers of MSEDCL. Also, the commissioning of the Smart Street Lighting System project is energy efficient, which is proposed to be implemented in other areas of the Port. Such initiatives highlight JNPA’s commitment to sustainable development.