Johannes Zutt is the new World Bank director for Brazil

New Delhi : Johannes “John” Zutt has been chosen as the new World Bank director for Brazil, based in Brasilia. He took office on August 1st, succeeding Paloma Anós Casero, who is now the Director of Strategy, Risk, Results and Learning in the World Bank’s Vice-Presidency of Operations and Services Policy.

A Dutch and Canadian national, Zutt joined the Bank in 2000 as Senior Operations Director for the Angola, Malawi and Mozambique management unit, in the Africa region. Since then, he has held various positions, including advisor to the Managing Director and acting director of the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency. Additionally, he worked as a country director in several countries: Türkiye, Bangladesh/Bhutan/Nepal, and Kenya/Comoros/Eritrea/ Rwanda/Seychelles/Somalia. His most recent assignment was as Director of Strategy, Risk, Results, and Learning in the Vice President of Operations and Services Policy.

“Zutt’s broad experience will be an asset to one of the most dynamic, innovative and relevant economies in Latin America and the world, with a growing influence on the global stage,” said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for the Region of Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his new role in Brazil, Johannes Zutt’s top priorities will be:

designing and implementing the World Bank’s country work program to support local efforts to reduce poverty and increase prosperity, which includes helping the private sector create more and better jobs;

identifying knowledge-based solutions to Brazil’s key development challenges based on the World Bank’s global and regional experience; and

managing the representation in Brasília, maintaining dialogue with the Government of Brazil and other key stakeholders.

“Brazil is going through a delicate moment, still under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in several sectors. But over the years, it has made incredible achievements in poverty reduction, inequality, fiscal stability and environmental sustainability. We cannot lose focus on persistent challenges either,” said Zutt. “I hope to continue to strengthen the Bank’s great partnership with the country, learning from Brazil and helping it achieve a higher level of development and well-being for the population,” he added.

Zutt holds a Bachelors’ and a Masters’ degree from the University of Toronto, a Law degree from Harvard University and a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Oxford. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, USA.