Job Hai and Vi Join Forces to Empower Bharat Youth

Job Hai, a leading blue-collar recruitment platform, and a subsidiary of Info Edge (India) Limited is pleased to announce an exciting collaboration with Vi, the leading telecom operator, to revolutionise the job-seeking experience by connecting candidates to a wide range of job opportunities. Job Hai will be integrated with Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App, increasing the reach of job seekers to quality jobs for the youth of Bharat. Job Hai currently has over lakhs of listed vacancies from tier I and tier II cities such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur.

Job Hai offers lakhs of local jobs under 45+ broad categories across 50+ cities. The job profile ranges from Telecaller, Sales, Business Development, Back Office, Graphic Designer, Delivery, Security Guard etc. To help candidates from diverse backgrounds, JobHai.com is a no cost service and accessible in 10 vernacular languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bangla, Gujarati to name a few.

With Job Hai’s integration with Vi, candidates will be able to get early access to newly listed jobs, get higher visibility to potential employers, and attract the attention of a wider range of recruiters, thereby improving their chances of being noticed by the right employers. The collaboration will also enable job seekers to schedule interviews with employers within just 2 days of applying for a job. Candidates will also be able to communicate directly with recruiters to initiate the interview process, fostering effective and efficient engagement.

Through the partnership with Job Hai, Vi users can enjoy exclusive benefits like:

30 minutes early access to newly listed jobs for eligible candidates

Double visibility to recruiters

The ability to schedule interviews within 2 days, for a quick resolution to job search

Real-time tracking of job application status and direct communication with recruiters to initiate the interview process

Roushan Bharti, Business Head, Job Hai, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are dedicated to providing the best opportunities for blue-collar workers across India. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower people to find a job that is fit for them and that they are fit for. By leveraging the combined resources and networks of both platforms, candidates will attract the attention of a wider range of recruiters, thereby improving their chances of being noticed by the right employers.”

Candidates can find Work-from-home jobs, Part Time jobs, and Fresher jobs on JobHai.com and the Job Hai app, and talk to recruiters directly to fix their interviews. Job Hai app also enables candidates to create their CVs and audio resumes for presenting their candidature to employers in a better way. Vi prepaid users can look for job within their locality in their city of choice. There are thousands of jobs dedicatedly listed for the women workforce as well.