JNPT signs MoU with CIDCO for the Development of Infrastructure for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) at the Port Area

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for allotment of land under the 12.5% scheme to JNPT Project Affected Persons (PAPs). The MoU was signed by Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT in presence of Shri Unmesh Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPT and by Shri Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on 23rd May 2019 conveyed its approval for the proposal of JNPT for development of basic infrastructure of land to be allotted under 12.5% scheme of Government of Maharashtra to JNPT PAP’s by CIDCO at JNPT at maximum cost of Rs. 376.20 crore.

As per the MoU, JNPT will transfer over 111 hectares of JNPT land to the State Government for allotment of land to the project affected persons and CIDCO has agreed for the PMC charges at 5% of the project cost. The MoU states that, JNPT would pay CIDCO, actual amount incurred by CIDCO towards cost of development of the said land. CIDCO has agreed to complete the entire work within 36 months.

In addition to the transferring the said 111 hectares of the JNPT land, CIDCO will develop the required amenities and infrastructure as per the finalized layout which will be allotted to the JNPT PAPs. JNPT will release the funds in instalments based on actual utilization certificate issued by CIDCO from time to time. It has also been agreed that till the infrastructure is handed over to local authority, CIDCO will be special planning authority for the area and the cost of maintenance of the infrastructure will be borne by CIDCO. Since the project is being funded by JNPT, the Government of Maharashtra has authorized CIDCO to execute this MoU and CIDCO shall pass on the development charges from the PAPs to JNPT.

The allotment of land has been made transparent where CIDCO in coordination with JNPT has conducted five draws of lots through a computerized lottery system and so far 52% PAPs have been issued a letter of intent by CIDCO. JNPT firmly believes, the remaining 48% PAPs will soon participate in the transformation.