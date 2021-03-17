JK Tourism holds another roadshow at Raipur

Raipur: Continuing with its promotional campaigns across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism organised another roadshow at Raipur, Chhattisgarh to strengthen the bond with the city and tap the market of central India.

The promotional show was organised in collaboration with Domestic Tour Operators Association Kashmir.

The event was attended by Ranu Sahu Managing Director Chhattisgarh Tourism Board as Chief Guest. The officials of Jammu and Kashmir tourism include Dr. Javid-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir, C.B Kaul, Deputy Manager JKTDC who briefed the gathering about J&K’s vast tourism potential.

The leading local tour and travel agents like CGTTA, TAFI and the participants of FAM tour members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were also present on the occasion.

A detailed presentation, various short-films on known and off-beat destinations of J&K were screened on the occasion.

The main objective of the event was to highlight the JK Government’s new initiative in the tourism sector and attract travellers from the region.

During the programme, the J&K Tourism officials impressed upon the intending tourists from Chattisgarh to visit Jammu Kashmir where tour and travel agents, hospitality sector and houseboat industry are offering special seasonal rates and highlighted the tour itineraries to major hill stations like Yusmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Doodhpathri, Patnitop, Sanasar, Surinsar, Bhaderwah, besides pilgrimage sites like Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave, Kheer Bhawani temple, Shankaracharya temple, Martand Sun Temple, etc.

The JK Tourism also highlighted the immense potential of MICE, golf and adventure tourism.

Besides holding a promotional evening that saw the participation of over 100 leading travel agents and destination management companies, the department also held a press briefing with leading media houses.

During the press briefing it was informed that several festivals are lined up including the Almond Bloom festival this month, Tulip festival in the first week of April and a grand Houseboat festival for the summer.

The Assistant Director of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir said that they are preparing for all this in advance to welcome tourists.

Senior Manager at Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation C.B Koul said the Corporation has the capacity of providing 5000 rooms per day in Jammu and Kashmir. He said most of the JKTDC accommodations are situated at picturesque places.

President Domestic Tour Operators Association Kashmir, Hamid Wangnoo, also spoke on the occasion and urged the travel partners to promote JK in their packages.