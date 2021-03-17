England’s emphatic win over India

By Shrey Siddharth



India took on England for the 3rd T20 game in Motera. Even if there was no live crowd in the stadium, the intensity was the same from both sides. England won the toss and decided to bowl. They brought in Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran. The English skipper Eoin Morgan was playing his 100th T20 game. Suryakumar was replaced by Rohit on India’s side. Here are the highlights from today’s game:-



Wood’s express pace:-



Wood made his presence felt in the first over as he went through the defence of Rahul with a ripper, dismissing hit for yet another duck. He got the better of the Indian batsmen with his sheer pace and consistent line. He got Rohit for 15 caught at short fine leg by Archer off a bouncer. He then got Iyer as his third caught by Matlab in the boundary. He finished with 3-31. Jordan supported him well with 2 wickets. Morgan showed quality with his captaincy through bowling changes and field settings



Kohli’s classic:-



After reviving his form in the last game, Virat Kohli rode on the momentum and made the most of it. Where the rest of the batting seemed to crumble, Virat showed promise and took India to a respectable total. He tore apart the England bowling in the slog overs, as India scored 56 in the last 4 overs. India finished with 156-6, with a useful knock of 25 from Pant.



Jos The Boss:-



Jos Butler turned the game for England when he started attacking the leggie Chahal ruthlessly with reverse sweeps and sixes down the ground in the powerplay. Although England lost Roy early, Butler didn’t allow the Indian bowlers to put pressure and looked in control of the game with his selective strokeplay. He made sure to bat till the end and finished the game with the hard-hitting Johnny Bairstow.



England won the game by 8 wickets with Butler and Bairstow unbeaten at 83 and 40 respectively and gained the 2-1 lead in the series. Butler became the man of the match. Can India come up with the right team combination in the last 2 games?

