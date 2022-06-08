Jio becomes 1st operator to bring in 4G mobile network to scenic Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Ladakh: Adding to its list of many firsts, Reliance Jio launches 4G voice & data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh and becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area.

Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Hon’ble Member of Parliament inaugurated Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and the other parts of the world.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament, Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio. This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area.

Jio has been continuously expanding and augmenting its network in Ladakh region in line with its vision to digitally connect everyone and empower societies in many ways.

Overcoming the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, Team Jio continues with its efforts of reaching the remotest parts of the Union territory to ensure that people remain in-touch in the areas which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for months.

In the month of May, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis & Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block . Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar and Demchok in the region. Jio is also providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.