Jindal Bhaktivedanta Library and Study Centre Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: In order to assist Odisha students from rural and semi-urban background, for their capacity building for competing in various competitive examinations, Jindal Bhaktivedanta Library and Study Centre has been inaugurated today at Bhubaneswar.

Smt Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation inaugurated the centre at IRC Village in presence of His Holiness Bhakti Gaurav Narayan Swami Maharaj, Zonal Secretary ISKCON Bhubaneswar, Mr Prashant Kumar Hota, President & Group Head (CSR), Jindal Steel & Power; Mr Premanand Das, Temple President ISKCON Bhubaneswar and Smt. Manasi Rani Sundarray, Corporate, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The Centre has a library, a reading room and a hostel facility with a canteen and thus provides a customised environment for studying. The centre aims to help needy students for preparing for different competitive examinations like UPSC, State PSC, Banking and other Professional entrance exams. The Centre is fully equipped with a Wi-Fi facility, self-help books and the required infrastructure.

Appreciating this initiative by JSPL Foundation and ISKCON Youth Forum, Mayor Smt Das said, “This facility created by JSPL Foundation and ISKCON would help many needy but bright students in their study for various competitive examinations”.

In a message, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power said, “Jindal Bhakti Vedanta Library and Study Centre is a step towards creating a productive study environment so that the youth who are aspiring for success in competitive examinations can fructify their dreams. Every Student should make their choice of career to contribute to Nation building and chase the goal with focus and determination”.

Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation in her message said, “Jindal Bhaktivedanta Library and Study Centre is a part of our efforts to nurture and educate young minds so that they contribute to the societal development. The students can take advantage of this facility which is wholesome, added with Yoga, Meditation, Career Counselling and Personality development and value education”.

Shri Tukaram Das, Director of ISKCON Youth Forum, Bhubaneswar, who was instrumental in building this Project appreciated the prompt response of JSPL Foundation for this noble initiative.

The centre has been established by ISKCON Youth Forum, Bhubaneswar with financial support from JSPL Foundation. The library cum reading room can accommodate 300 students in two shifts. There is also a hostel facility for 50 students.

In addition to getting a suitable environment for studying, Students can avail career counselling services, weekly personality development and motivation sessions, and yoga for their holistic development. The Centre will also have the facilities of Counsellors, Mentors, who can counsel and guide these students.