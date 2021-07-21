Jharkhand to ensure recharge of groundwater

Ranchi: Works initiated and completed under the Nilambar Pitambar Jal Samriddhi Yojana in Jharkhand are now visible on the ground. Under this scheme, Loose Boulder Check Dams have been built near the hills and hundreds of villages across the state. This has helped in controlling the free flow of rainwater and has increased groundwater levels. Additionally, the construction of Trench cum Bund (TCB) has helped in the conservation of rainwater. With the construction of irrigation wells under MGNREGA, farmers are now involved in plantations using drip irrigation facilities on a large scale.



In the previous financial year, more than 25,000 acres of was covered under Birsa Harit Gram Yojna, whereas in the current financial year, more than 21,000 acres of land is being covered under the same scheme. Villagers are taking initiative to conserve water by joining the government’s scheme, this in turn has helped increase agricultural production and the prosperity of the villages.





Work in progress across 4,000 Panchayats of Jharkhand





The state government had launched the Nilambar-Pitamber Jal Samridhi Yojana a year ago. The scheme is being executed across 4000 Panchayats in the State. In many districts, lands marked as barren fields are now spreading greenery. The scheme has helped increase the groundwater level across the state. Apart from this, workers in rural areas have also been provided with employment opportunities in their respective villages and Panchayats.



Target of over 3 Lakh schemes, work completed for approx.. 2 Lakh



Under Nilambar-Pitamber Jal Samridhi Yojna, a target of implementing 3,32,963 schemes was set in the state. Against this, 1,97,228 schemes have already been completed. Work is in progress for the remaining 1,35,735 schemes. The condition of rural areas has improved a lot due to the implementation of this scheme. In many areas, even barren lands are being used for cultivation with the help of water conservation.





Importance of Nilambar-Pitambar Jal Samriddhi Scheme





A substantial part of Jharkhand is a plateau, where most of the rainwater flows away. Apart from this, many districts like Latehar, Garhwa and Palamu face water crisis. To address the issues of the water crisis and provide employment to the rural population, the government led by Chief Minister Mr Hemant Soren rolled out Nilambar Pitambar Jal Samriddhi Scheme.





Major focus of this scheme



•To develop and employ the unemployed labourers living in rural areas



•To strengthen the rural economy



• Rainwater conservation and construction of groundwater recharge units



• To increase groundwater levels in districts facing a water crisis like Latehar, Palamu,Garhwa



• To stagnate farm water in the field itself

