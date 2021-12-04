Jawad cyclone : NDRF Director General Atul Karwal says, a total of 64 teams are available in affected areas of WB, Andhra and Odisha

New Delhi : NDRF Director General Atul Karwal today informed that as per the preparedness plan against cyclone Jawad, a total of 64 teams are available in affected areas of WB, Andhra and Odisha of which 52 are deployed .

Besides, the intensity of cyclone and wind speed has reduced and is around 200km from Vishakhapatnam, as per IMD reports.

Further, yet there has been no problem reported in connectivity and the cyclone will turn into a deep depression by midnight. 3-7 cm rainfall have been observed in some regions, said NDRF DG.