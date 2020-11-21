New Delhi: The JAT Regiment celebrated its 225 years of distinguished and illustrious service to the nation on 19 & 20 Nov.

Lt Gen SK Saini, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM, ADC, VCOAS & Colonel of the JAT Regiment graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The events started with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at JAT War Memorial followed by a spectacular Regimental Parade and JORA Meet with veterans of the Regiment.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the event was conducted at a reduced scale adhering to all precautions.

