Odisha Government decided to fast-track the proposed cancer hospital at DHH Bargarh

Bhubaneswar:Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the progress of Cancer Hospital at Bargarh as announced by the Chief Minister in a high level meeting held today on virtual platform from Lokseba Bhawan.

Chief Secretary directed to equip the Hospital properly with adequate Doctors and Paramedics. It was decided to place human resources like radiation oncologist, medical physicist, radiotherapy technician, emergency doctors, nurses, front office executives, pharmacist, chemo-nurses along with auxiliary personnel. He also directed to put in place appropriate housekeeping and sanitization system for upkeep of the hospital.

It is proposed to start it as a 50 bedded hospital. A bunker of 100 ft x 100 ft area will be constructed for radiotherapy unit.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Director National Health Mission Smt. Salini Pandit, Director Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack Dr. Lalatendu Sadangi, Director Odisha Medical Corporation Smt. Yamini Sarangi, Director Information & Public Relations Sri Krupasindhu Mishra along with senior doctors and officers from respective departments participated in the deliberations.

