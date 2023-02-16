Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Uraga and Awaji made port call at Kochi from 14 -16 Feb 23.Capt Nakai Eichi, Commander, Minesweeper Division One along with Commanding Officers of JS Uraga and JS Awaji called on Commodore Upal Kundu, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command and discussed matters of mutual interest. The ship’s crew visited professional training schools and ship of Southern Naval Command. During the visit, they were familarised with various training facilities and activities undertaken at the Training Command of the Indian Navy. Visit and professional interaction onboard Japanese ships were conducted to enhance interoperability and share best practices between the Navies.

Presently, the ship is on her passage to Bahrain. The visit of Japanese Naval ships has significantly contributed towards strengthening bilateral defence ties and enhancing maritime cooperation in the region.