Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam chairs meeting to Monitor Border Security

Jammu: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting of the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) to monitor border security and review the status of various initiatives being taken in this regard.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, IGP, Jammu, IG BSF, besides representatives from Narcotics Control Bureau, and Intelligence Bureau among others participated in the meeting.

It was informed that as per earlier directions the vulnerability maps of sensitive areas based on various susceptibility parameters have been generated to guide the deployment of security-related machinery and personnel, and fill security gaps.

The Chief Secretary asked the concerned to periodically review these vulnerabilities and accordingly update the plan of action to ensure fool-proof security.

The Chief Secretary directed the Home Department to finalize the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Border Protection Grid and evolve proper response mechanism for cases of security breach; in consultation with BSF, Police, and IB.

The SLSC also reviewed the prevailing situation on the international border, potential threats, various security mechanisms in place, land acquisition issues, and progress of institutional mechanism set up under the DGP.