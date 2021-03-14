Jammu and Kashmir reports99 new positive cases, 124680 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 99 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 24from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 127535.Also 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 102 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 11 from Jammu Division and 91 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 127535 positive cases, 881 are Active Positive, 124680 have recovered and 1974 have died; 730 in Jammu division and 1244 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5534502test results available, 5406967 samples have been tested as negative till 13thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1384247 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29369 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 881 in isolation and 116381 in home surveillance. Besides, 1235642 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 27520 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 403 Active Positive, 26653 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 464 deaths; Baramulla has 8385 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 93Active Positive, 8115 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 177 deaths; Budgam reported 7961 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 54 active positive cases, 7787 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5901 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 24 Active Positive, 5785 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5708 positive cases, 11 Active Positive, 5600 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5082 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 28 Active Positive, 4963 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Bandipora has 4726 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with14 Active Positive and 4650 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4687 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 4623 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2750 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 2681 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2621 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today),20 active positive cases, 2561 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25382 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 161 active positive cases, 24844 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 377 deaths; Udhampur has 4321 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 06active positive cases, 4258 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3878 positive cases with 02 active positive, 3821 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3440 positive caseswith02 Active positive, 3374 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3269 positive cases, 04 active positive cases, 3212 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2795 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2532 positive cases(including 01 cases reported today) with12active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1655 positive (including 06 cases reported today)with 07 active positive cases, 1632 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 127535 positive cases in J&K, 12633 have been reported as travelers while 114902 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 956 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 125 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1431 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2387 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 202 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.20 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.