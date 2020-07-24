Jammu and Kashmir reports 718 new positive cases, 8709 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 718 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 117 from Jammu division and 601 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 16429. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 102 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 18 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 16429 positive cases, 7438 are Active Positive, 8709 have recovered and 282 have died; 20 in Jammu division and 262 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 548877 test results available, 532448 samples have been tested as negative till July 23, 2020.

Additionally, till date 343799 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 40195 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 12 in Hospital Quarantine, 7438 in hospital isolation and 41651 under home surveillance. Besides, 254221 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 525 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 145 Active Positive, 373 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Srinagar has 3608 positive cases (including 158 cases reported today) with 2268 Active Positive, 1265 recovered (including 12 cases reported today), 75 deaths; Anantnag district has 1131 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today), with 394 Active Positive, 718 recovered (including 02 cases reported today), 19 deaths; Baramulla has 1738 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 730 Active Positive, 948 recovered, 60 deaths; Shopian has 1293 positive cases (including 109 cases reported today) with 445 Active Positive, 829 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths; Kupwara has 1008 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 390 Active Positive, 602 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths; Budgam has 984 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 450 Active Positive and 514 recovered cases (including 14 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Ganderbal has 309 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 163 active positive cases and 141 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Kulgam has 1354 positive cases (including 106 cases reported today) with 454 Active Positive and 874 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths and Pulwama reported 1128 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 559 active positive cases and 554 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 712 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 233 active positive cases and 467 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths; Udhampur has 382 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 82 active positive cases, 299 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 349 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 172 Active Positive and 176 recoveries and 01 death; Rajouri has 501 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 379 active positive cases and 120 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths; Kathua has 404 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 124 Active positive and 279 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 92 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 63 active positive cases and 29 recovered; Ramban has 439 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 194 active positive and 245 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today); Reasi has 98 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 53 active positive and 45 recovered; Poonch has 164 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 32 active positive and 131 recoveries and 01 death while Doda has 210 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 108 active positive cases and 100 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 16429 positive cases in J&K 3703 have been reported as travelers while 12726 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

