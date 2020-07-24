Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu continues Public Outreach Programme, visits Anantnag

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today sought feedback from the people in shaping and implementing developmental policies and termed their participation as a vital component of participatory Government.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is ensuring the active public participation at all Administrative levels to make the functioning of the Government more transparent, accountable and participatory. He made these remarks during his visit to Anantnag District where he interacted with 18 public delegations and representatives of ULB’s & PRI’s.

Today’s visit was the latest in the series of Lt Governor’s Public Outreach Programme for taking a regular assessment of developmental aspirations of the people and other important local issues of the districts.

During his visit, the Lt Governor also inaugurated 12 developmental projects worth Rs 118 cr and laid foundation stones of various works of public importance. He was accompanied by Advisor to the Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, K.K Sidha and other senior officers.

Around 18 delegations including representatives of ULB’s, PRI’s; former Legislators; Traders Associations; Civil Society Associations from various areas; Fruit Growers; Hoteliers & Restaurant Owners Pahalgam; un-employed Physical Education Trainees; Sikh Welfare Forum, Mattan / Chittisinghpora; members of Kashmiri Pandit community; deputation of Gujjar Mahasabha & Tribal Community, NGO Helpline Bijbehara & South Kashmir Handicapped Association Anantnag put forth their concerning issues before the Lt Governor.

The members of delegations projected various issues and demands pertaining to empowerment of ULBs, PRIs, creation of BDC fund, strengthening of road network, Special Package for Un-employed Physical Education Trainees, beautification of Anantnag town, Mini-Secretariat and marriage hall, establishment of fruit mandis , introduction of Market Intervention Scheme, anti-hail net for orchardist, cremation grounds for minority communities, drainage system for Gurduwara at Mattan, inclusion of Gujjar & Bakerwalls in BPL category, crop insurance, augmentation of sports infrastructure etc.

Regarding the issues raised, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that their genuine concerns would be taken up on priority for early resolution and directed the concerned officers to initiate the necessary measures in this regard.

He stated that the inclusion of Chairpersons & Presidents of BDCs, Municipal Councils and Municipalities in Warrant of Precedence is a move forward by the J&K Government towards strengthening the grass root level of democratic set up. He assured that the issues like security and accommodation of public representatives would be reviewed and resolved accordingly.

The Lt Governor also issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for the redressal of the issues pertaining to identifying of land for Marriage hall for Anantnag town; formulation of DPR for already identified patch of land for mechanical parking in Bijbehara town; strict adherence to SOPs in transportation of building and construction material; construction of ramps for accessibility of specially-abled persons in Government offices etc. He further directed the concerned officers for early completion of languishing projects, besides taking up of B2V works.

On containment of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lt Governor advised the people to follow all the preventive measures to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly disease. He asked the health officials to evolve effective mechanism in the management of patients with co-morbidities, besides specific sampling and testing. He also urged upon the public representatives to work in unison with the Government in the fight against COVID-19.

The developmental projects worth Rs 118 cr inaugurated by the Lt Governor today included- Sewerage Scheme Anantnag Zone 1; Septage Management Scheme Anantnag under AMRUT;1.0 MGD Rapid Sand Filter Unit at Bumzoo under JKIDFC; 40,000 Gallons Capacity Slow Sand Filtration Plant at Chaklipora under JKIDFC; Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Kralpora Brakpora under NRDWP;WSS Chontihal & Watkhush under JKIDFC; ANM Kokernag; 2×30 Mtr span Steel Girder Foot Bridge over Nallah Sadran, besides Trauma Hospital, Wayside facilities including Shopping Arcade, 100 Bedded Girls Hostel at Nowshehra, Overhead Pedestrian crossing, at Bijbehara.

Meanwhile, the works for which foundation stones were laid included – 0.33 MGD Rapid Sand Filtration Plant at Andoo; 1.50 lac Gallons capacity OHT at Brenthy; 55,000 Gallons capacity OHT at Monghal; Additional 3×30 Mtr span Double Lane PSC Girder Bridge over River Jhelum at Khanabal and Overhead Foot Bridge at Harnag, Anantnag.

