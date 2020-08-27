Jammu and Kashmir reports 704 new positive cases, 26193 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 704 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 195 from Jammu division and 509 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 34480. Also 19 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 15 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 599 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 126 from Jammu Division and 473 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 34480 positive cases, 7630 are Active Positive, 26193 have recovered and 657 have died; 54 in Jammu division and 603 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 902677 test results available, 868197 samples have been tested as negative till August 26, 2020.

Till date 445720 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 43764 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7630 in isolation and 44146 under home surveillance. Besides, 349523 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 8553 positive cases (including 198 cases reported today) with 1552 Active Positive, 6793 recovered (including 90 cases recovered today), 208 deaths; Baramulla has 2694 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 534 Active Positive, 2061 recovered (including 55 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Pulwama reported 2442 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today) with 473 active positive cases, 1922 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Kulgam has 1877 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 236 Active Positive, 1610 recoveries (including 39 cases reported today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1646 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 99 Active Positive, 1519 recovered, 28 deaths; Anantnag district has 2193 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 486 Active Positive, 1660 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Budgam has 2271 positive cases (including 64 cases reported today) with 599 Active Positive and 1617 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 55 deaths; Kupwara has 1943 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 623 Active Positive, 1275 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Bandipora has 1974 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 790 Active Positive, 1160 recovered (including 130 cases recovered today), 24 deaths and Ganderbal has 1279 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 586 active positive cases, 674 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2561 positive cases (including 98 cases reported today) with 744 active positive cases, 1780 recoveries (including 48 cases recovered today), 37 deaths; Rajouri has 858 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 94 active positive cases, 760 recovered (including 07 cases reported today), 04 deaths; Ramban has 651 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 23 active positive, 627 recoveries (including 07 cases reported today), 01 death; Kathua has 782 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 139 Active positive, 641 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 02 death; Udhampur has 752 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 115 active positive cases, 635 recovered (including 10 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Samba has 671 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 205 Active Positive, 464 recoveries (including 17 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Doda has 384 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 53 active positive cases, 329 recoveries (including 12 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 383 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 73 active positive, 307 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Reasi has 360 positive cases with 179 active positive, 181 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 206 positive cases (including 09 case reported today) with 27 active positive cases and 178 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 34480 positive cases in J&K 6171 have been reported as travelers while 28309 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.37 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

